Missouri woman, 78, accused of killing daughter in hotel in attempted murder-suicide

A Missouri woman is accused of stabbing her daughter to death on Tuesday in a hotel room before trying to suffocate herself, police said.

Marjorie Theleman, 78, of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a St. Louis County police news release sent to Fox News.

Theleman took her daughter out of a nursing home on Tuesday and brought her to a hotel room where she stabbed her with a knife, according to the probable cause statement, which added that Theleman then tried to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, but was not successful.

Theleman left a typed note explaining her actions, according to court documents, which did not provide what was written in the note. She also left a hand-written note telling housekeeping to call the police, the probable cause statement said.

Police said the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Sharon Theleman, who was handicapped.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Bowles Avenue in St. Louis County around 12:30 on Tuesday after the two women did not check out of their hotel room, police said.

When officers arrived, they said, they found the 51-year-old suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The 78-year-old was also found at the hotel suffering from a self-inflicted injury and was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, police said.

She is expected to survive and is currently in police custody, according to investigators.

Police told Fox News Theleman is still in the hospital.

Her bond has been set at $250,000.