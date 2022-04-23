Missouri troopers find 500 pounds of weed on highway after 4/20 crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri police officers found over 500 pounds of marijuana at the scene of a car crash on April 20.

A pickup truck traveling on I-70 accidentally struck two semitrucks on the highway, sending the vehicle out of control. Authorities arriving to the scene found the treasure trove of marijuana scatter about the highway, according to local affiliate FOX 2.

"You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20," the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote on social media.

The sheer volume of drugs recovered from the scene proved cumbersome for the police.

"After it was all collected at the crash scene, it took more than one patrol car to transport it to the evidence room," Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote on social media.

April 20, the date of the crash, is an unofficial holiday dedicated to smoking marijuana.

Driver David Mora Navarro, 34, and passenger Victor Gonzalez Acosta, 32, were arrested at the scene. Both suspects are from Mexico and both have been charged with felony drug trafficking in the past.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to decriminalize possession of marijuana on the federal level.

The House heard a slew of proposed amendments for the bill, including measures to track and prevent impaired driving under the influence of marijuana, as well as carve-outs for law enforcement to restructure around the decriminalized substance.

The bill passed with a vote of 220 to 204. The bill still has a long road ahead to full approval, but is so far one of the most successful pieces of recreational drug legislation at the federal level.