Missouri police fatally shoot bloody man who charged at them with knife

Police in southeast Missouri shot and killed a man after he charged at them with a knife, authorities said Tuesday.

Poplar Bluff police responded to a call Tuesday morning that a man was walking down the street with blood on him. When officers arrived, they reported the man was covered in blood and carrying a knife, the police department said in a news release.

He began hurting himself with the knife while officers tried to talk to him. The man, whose name has not been released, charged at officers, who shot him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Following protocol, three officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.