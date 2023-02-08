Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Missouri police fatally shoot bloody man who charged at them with knife

3 MO officers placed on administrative leave pending ongoing investigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in southeast Missouri shot and killed a man after he charged at them with a knife, authorities said Tuesday.

Poplar Bluff police responded to a call Tuesday morning that a man was walking down the street with blood on him. When officers arrived, they reported the man was covered in blood and carrying a knife, the police department said in a news release.

He began hurting himself with the knife while officers tried to talk to him. The man, whose name has not been released, charged at officers, who shot him, police said.

MISSOURI EXECUTES MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND AND 3 KIDS

Police in southeast Missouri shot and killed a man covered in blood who charged at them with a knife. The man was allegedly hurting himself when the officers arrived on the scene. 

Police in southeast Missouri shot and killed a man covered in blood who charged at them with a knife. The man was allegedly hurting himself when the officers arrived on the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Following protocol, three officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.