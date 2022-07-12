Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Missouri man with ‘violent criminal history’ arrested for slashing neck of Walgreens employee, police say

Police said the suspect and victim had no prior relationship

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Cross Connection Panel claims Democrats' 'greatest crime' is 'working with Republicans' Video

Cross Connection Panel claims Democrats' 'greatest crime' is 'working with Republicans'

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross spoke to guest panelists on her show Saturday who claimed that Democrats need to 'tell the truth' about the 'extreme' GOP and stop seeking bipartisanship.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man with an "extensive violent criminal history" was arrested Sunday after slashing the neck of a Walgreens employee with a knife, police said. 

Alfred Pierce, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and is being held without bond, authorities said. 

Alfred Pierce has an "extensive violent criminal history" according to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety. 

Alfred Pierce has an "extensive violent criminal history" according to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety.  (St. Louis County Police Department)

The Des Peres Police Department received a call Sunday afternoon from a Walgreens employee who said a man had "scratched" her. The victim gave a description of the suspect and officers began to look for him. 

Responding officers noticed that the victim had not been "scratched" but injured with a knife on the left side of her neck. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and saw the suspect walk past the victim twice. On the second time he made a cutting motion towards the victim’s neck with a knife visible in his hand, police said. 

NEVADA JANITOR FOUND LIVING WITH FAMILY AND ILLEGAL WEAPONS IN CHILDREN'S MUSEUM: POLICE

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. Police said they found a 4-inch blade in his possession. 

The suspect, later identified as Pierce, was booked at the Des Peres Public Safety Building and transported to St. Louis County Intake. The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Pierce on Monday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they believe the alleged incident was a random act and that the suspect and victim had no prior relationship. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  