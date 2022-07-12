Missouri man with ‘violent criminal history’ arrested for slashing neck of Walgreens employee, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri man with an "extensive violent criminal history" was arrested Sunday after slashing the neck of a Walgreens employee with a knife, police said.

Alfred Pierce, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and is being held without bond, authorities said.

The Des Peres Police Department received a call Sunday afternoon from a Walgreens employee who said a man had "scratched" her. The victim gave a description of the suspect and officers began to look for him.

Responding officers noticed that the victim had not been "scratched" but injured with a knife on the left side of her neck. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and saw the suspect walk past the victim twice. On the second time he made a cutting motion towards the victim’s neck with a knife visible in his hand, police said.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. Police said they found a 4-inch blade in his possession.

The suspect, later identified as Pierce, was booked at the Des Peres Public Safety Building and transported to St. Louis County Intake. The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Pierce on Monday.

Police said they believe the alleged incident was a random act and that the suspect and victim had no prior relationship.