Missouri death row inmate who kidnapped, killed 6-year-old girl, eats last meal

A Missouri death row inmate expected to be executed Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and killing of a 6-year-old girl was given his last meal hours before he is set to die by lethal injection.

Johnny Johnson, 45, kept it simple with a burger, curly fries and a strawberry milkshake, the Missouri Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital.

Johnson is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

"Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a Monday news release. "Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life."

Johnson was convicted of the July 26, 2002, killing of Casey Williamson. Her mother was best friends with Johnson's sister when they were children, and she even babysat him. After Johnson attended a barbecue the night before the killing, Casey's family let him sleep on a couch in the home where they also were sleeping.

In the morning, he lured the girl to an abandoned factory, where he tried to sexually assault her. Casey screamed and tried to break free, and he killed her with a brick and large rock.

He confessed to the crime the same day. Casey's body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris.

The execution is the second at the Bonne Terre prison in nearly two months, and is the 16th in the U.S. this year. Others have taken place in Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.