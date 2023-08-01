Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Missouri death row inmate who kidnapped, killed 6-year-old girl, eats last meal

Johnny Johnson, 45, was convicted of kidnapping and beating to death a 6-year-old girl who he tried to sexually assault

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy' Video

'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy'

Convicted killer Lori Vallow in a statement expressed her belief that her two murdered children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and her husband's deceased first wife, Tammy Daybell, are "happy and busy" in the "spirit world." (Judge Steven W. Boyce)

A Missouri death row inmate expected to be executed Tuesday for the 2002 kidnapping and killing of a 6-year-old girl was given his last meal hours before he is set to die by lethal injection. 

Johnny Johnson, 45, kept it simple with a burger, curly fries and a strawberry milkshake, the Missouri Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital. 

Johnson is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. 

MISSOURI EXECUTION OF CONVICTED CHILD KILLER HALTED BY FEDERAL APPEALS COURT

Missouri Execution

Johnny Johnson, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

"Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a Monday news release. "Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life."

Johnson was convicted of the July 26, 2002, killing of Casey Williamson. Her mother was best friends with Johnson's sister when they were children, and she even babysat him. After Johnson attended a barbecue the night before the killing, Casey's family let him sleep on a couch in the home where they also were sleeping.

In the morning, he lured the girl to an abandoned factory, where he tried to sexually assault her. Casey screamed and tried to break free, and he killed her with a brick and large rock.

Missouri death row execution

People look at the makeshift memorial in front of the home of Cassandra ''Casey'' Williamson on July 29, 2002, in Valley Park, Mo.   (AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He confessed to the crime the same day. Casey's body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris.

The execution is the second at the Bonne Terre prison in nearly two months, and is the 16th in the U.S. this year. Others have taken place in Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.