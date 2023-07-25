Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Missouri burglary suspect shot in both legs by armed homeowners: authorities

The Missouri homeowners shot James Garrett, 62, and disarmed him and held him while waiting for deputies, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Man aborts robbery attempt when liquor store's automatic doors lock Video

Man aborts robbery attempt when liquor store's automatic doors lock

A man tried to steal a 10-pack of bourbon whiskey from The Bottle-O Beechboro, an Australian liquor store on Tuesday, but was unable to leave as the cashier kept the automatic door locked in order to prevent theft. (The Bottle-O Beechboro/ Facebook)

Two Missouri homeowners both shot an intruder who opened fire on them when they found him inside their house, authorities said last week. 

Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Buffalo Creek Road near Tiff City at around 9:30 a.m. on July 19. 

INDIANA MAN, 88, KILLED BY TEEN FLEEING POLICE PICKUP TRUCK 

Missouri burglar shot

James Garrett, 62, allegedly broke into a home and opened fire on a pair of homeowners, who shot back, authorities said.  (McDonald County Sheriff's Office)

The homeowner told authorities they came home to find a man barricaded inside a room in the home. The suspected burglar, identified as James Garrett, fired a shot from a handgun, authorities said. 

"The homeowners, who were both armed with handguns, returned fire, striking the burglar with a gun shot in each thigh," the sheriff's office said. 

They disarmed Garrett and held him until deputies arrived. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett, 62, was taken to a hospital in Joplin. He is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the McDonald County on no bail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.