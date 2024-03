Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Following the brutal beating of a 16-year-old St. Louis high school student, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a statement condemning the girl's school for not doing enough to protect its students.

"I’m deeply concerned that the school where these teens were students has a history of promoting divisive racial ideology over the safety of its students," Bailey said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Bailey went on to say that the school is partially at fault for this latest act of violence involving teenagers.

"By promoting DEI and excluding uniformed law enforcement from campus in 2021, this school bears some responsibility for this incident. Yet, it has not offered a substantive apology to the victim of this violent attack who is still fighting for her life. This school owes the parents of the district an explanation as to what role these radical programs and safety failures played here," Bailey said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hazelwood East High School and the Hazelwood School District for comment on the attorney general's accusations, but has not yet heard back.

During a previous interview with "Wake Up Mid-Missouri," Bailey called on the state’s juvenile justice system to be reformed following the attack.

"Well this is horrific, and we’re seeing this happen more and more across the state where juveniles are committing violent crimes," the Republican attorney general said, noting that two juveniles were also charged in a shooting at last month’s Kansas City Chiefs parade, resulting in a woman’s death and nearly two dozen others injured.

Bailey also added that the suspect in the violent brawl should be tried as an adult and charged with murder if the offense rose to a homicide.

"We’ve got to reform our juvenile system to ensure that these sorts of issues are addressed," Bailey said. "I’m going to be following this case closely. I think there needs to be some accountability in our juvenile system. People are starting to notice that, and it’s causing problems across the State of Missouri."

The 16-year-old girl, named Kaylee, was seen in a viral video fighting with a group of girls when one grabs her, throws her to the ground and repeatedly slams her head into the pavement.

An attorney for Kaylee's family said she is fighting for her life. She suffered a fractured skull as well as life-threatening brain swelling and bleeding. The attorney said Kaylee has not yet regained consciousness since the fight that happened earlier this month, according to Fox 2 reporting.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection to the brutal attack. Police said she was being held on assault charges.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.