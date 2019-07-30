Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Mississippi Walmart shooting suspect down after gunfire erupts inside store, cops say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30

At least one person was dead and the suspected gunman was down after a shooting inside a Mississippi Walmart, officials said.

The incident unfolded Monday morning at the store's location in Southhaven, a city roughly 14 miles south of Memphis, Tenn., according to WHBQ.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the news station that at least one person was killed and the suspect was shot. A police officer was reportedly injured during the shooting, but further information was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

