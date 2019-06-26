Mississippi town dedicates historical marker at site of 'alien abduction'

A historical marker was dedicated Saturday at the Mississippi site where two men said they were abducted by aliens in 1973.

Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker said they were fishing near the Pascagoula River in Jackson County that October when a bright flying object came toward them.

They said three beings brought them onboard their spaceship, examined them and returned them to Earth 30 minutes later, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

The men reported the alleged incident to the sheriff’s department at the time and were checked out at a hospital.

The story has become well-known globally and Parker wrote a book about the incident last year called “Pascagoula - The Closest Encounter: My Story.” Hickson died in 2011 at the age of 80.

