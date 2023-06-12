Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon charged with DUI in Alabama

A Mississippi state senator was arrested in Alabama and charged with driving under the influence on a highway, authorities announced Monday.

Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Alabama, on June 5. Dispatchers received a call around 10 a.m. about a reckless driver heading southbound on Highway 98, WMC-TV reported.

Deputies tested McLendon at the scene and arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he may have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Police have not said what the other substance is or whether it is illegal.

He was later released on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25.

McLendon did not immediately respond to a call and voicemail requesting a comment. He has represented his north Mississippi district since 2020.