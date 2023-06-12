Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon charged with DUI in Alabama

McLendon was released after posting $2,500 bond, scheduled to appear in court Oct. 25

Associated Press
A Mississippi state senator was arrested in Alabama and charged with driving under the influence on a highway, authorities announced Monday.

Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Alabama, on June 5. Dispatchers received a call around 10 a.m. about a reckless driver heading southbound on Highway 98, WMC-TV reported.

State Senator DUI

This booking photo provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shows Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, on June 5, 2023. (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Deputies tested McLendon at the scene and arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he may have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Police have not said what the other substance is or whether it is illegal.

He was later released on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25.

McLendon did not immediately respond to a call and voicemail requesting a comment. He has represented his north Mississippi district since 2020.