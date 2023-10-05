Mississippi serial wedding crasher wanted in Alabama arrested at wedding in her home state: Authorities

A Mississippi woman with multiple arrests for crashing weddings and stealing gifts was arrested last week in her home state for doing it again, authorities said Monday.

Sandra Lynn Henson, 56, was wanted in Alabama and arrested last Saturday at a wedding to which she was allegedly not invited. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department said she has been charged with petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

"Apparently Miss Henson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing wedding and stealing money and cards from purses," the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

Henson has a history of crashing weddings, according to AL.com.

In 2019, she was charged with crashing two weddings in Alabama. Witnesses told the Florence Police Department they saw Henson at weddings in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee helping herself to gift envelopes and money from purses inside the changing rooms, the news report said.

A Memphis television news outlet reported in 2021 that Henson was known as the "Mid-South wedding crasher."