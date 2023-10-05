Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Mississippi serial wedding crasher wanted in Alabama arrested at wedding in her home state: Authorities

Sandra Lynn Henson, 56, has crashed weddings in Alabama, Tennessee and her home state in which she helped herself to envelope gits and other items, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Mississippi woman with multiple arrests for crashing weddings and stealing gifts was arrested last week in her home state for doing it again, authorities said Monday. 

Sandra Lynn Henson, 56, was wanted in Alabama and arrested last Saturday at a wedding to which she was allegedly not invited. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department said she has been charged with petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Sandra Lynn Henson pictured in a mugshot shown through a computer screenshot

Sandra Lynn Henson is being accused of being a serial wedding crasher, showing up to receptions and stealing gifts and other items, authorities said. (Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)

"Apparently Miss Henson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing wedding and stealing money and cards from purses," the sheriff’s department said in a social media post. 

Henson has a history of crashing weddings, according to AL.com. 

In 2019, she was charged with crashing two weddings in Alabama. Witnesses told the Florence Police Department they saw Henson at weddings in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee helping herself to gift envelopes and money from purses inside the changing rooms, the news report said. 

A Memphis television news outlet reported in 2021 that Henson was known as the "Mid-South wedding crasher."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.