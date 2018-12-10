2 Mississippi children shot near hospital, suspect taken into custody: police

A Mississippi man has confessed to shooting two young children near a hospital late last month, Jackson police said on Monday.

Alcantera Garner, 20, surrendered Monday evening and confessed to the Nov. 29 drive-by shooting near the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, The Clarion-Ledger reported, citing Jackson Police Chief James Davis. Garner’s mother delivered him to police, Davis said.

The two children, ages 1 and 3, were shot in the back seat of their mother's car when a driver pulled up alongside them and opened fire. The 1-year-old was shot in the leg and the 3-year-old was shot in the torso, the report said.

SHOOTING AT SYRACUSE, NY, MEMORIAL SERVICE LEAVES 5 INJURED, INCLUDING CHILDREN, 8 AND 14

The mother pulled them from her car and ran them into the emergency room. The children have since been released from the hospital.

Garner did not immediately tell investigators why he shot into the vehicle, Davis said. Police were questioning Garner Monday night to determine a motive, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Police said Garner has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.