Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi deputy fatally shoots man who approached vehicle holding weapon

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation probing the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sheriff's deputy in south Mississippi on Sunday shot and killed a person who approached the deputy's parked vehicle while holding a weapon, a state agency said.

A news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the Lincoln County deputy was parked on the side of a state highway when the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m.

THREATENED FISH DESIGNATED 524 MILES OF HABITAT IN MISSISSIPPI

A Mississippi deputy fatally shot a man who approached his car while holding a weapon. 

A Mississippi deputy fatally shot a man who approached his car while holding a weapon. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news release did not name the deputy or the person who was killed. It said no officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened, as it does with most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. The bureau is a division of the Department of Public Safety.