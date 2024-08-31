Mississippi bus crash leaves 7 dead, dozens injured

At least seven people have died and dozens more were injured Saturday after a bus overturned along Interstate 20 in Mississippi, officials say.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the one-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus happened around 12:40 a.m. near Bovina in Warren County.

"Six passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene, and one died at Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg," the agency said in a statement. "Thirty-seven passengers were transported to different hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries. The co-driver was not transported."

"This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division," the Mississippi Highway Patrol added.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey told Fox News Digital that two of the victims, ages 6 and 16, were siblings.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.