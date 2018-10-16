Missing Wisconsin girl, 13, possibly spotted in Florida after parents found dead in home, police say

A teenager considered missing and "in danger" may have been spotted in Miami, Florida just hours after her parents were found dead inside their Wisconsin home, police said Tuesday.

Miami police said a girl that matched Jayme Closs' description was seen near Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street on Monday afternoon. The 13-year-old vanished early Monday from her home near Barron, about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

“If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately,” police tweeted.

Barron police responded to a 911 call at the home on Highway 8 just before 1 a.m. Monday and found the teen’s parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 45, dead inside. Fitzgerald said there was evidence of gunshots, but stopped short on definitively saying how the couple died.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Monday evening after failing to find the teenage girl. Jayme is described as 5-feet, 100 pounds with green eyes and blond or strawberry-blond hair. No description of a possible suspect or vehicle was provided.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That's our goal. That's our only goal right now," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news conference, adding the girl was not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.

WISCONSIN GIRL, 13, 'MISSING AND IN DANGER' AFTER PARENTS FOUND DEAD IN HOME, SHERIFF SAYS

Investigators have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, which has agents who specialize in missing children cases, Fitzgerald said, and police have gone to Jayme’s school to speak with her friends and acquaintances for information in the search.

Christine Funk, who runs a dance studio Jayme attends, told FOX9 the 13-year-old and her mother appeared to have a good relationship.

“Jayme is so sweet, so kind, loved dancing, loved being here; this was the perfect outlet for her, in my opinion, and she thrived here. That’s why she’s been here for so long,” Funk said. “Obviously this news is shocking for all of us. We’re scared, we’re sad—it’s just a horrible situation."

Fitzgerald told FOX9 police hadn't received any previous calls to the family’s home. Police did not indicate if there were possible suspects in the case, or whether they believe Jayme had left on her own or was kidnapped.

Anyone with information is urged to call Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.