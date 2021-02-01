Missing West Virginia woman found dead in Walmart parking lot, police investigating

A West Virginia woman who disappeared last week has been found dead in the "cargo area" of her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said Sunday.

Alexa Randolph was last seen Thursday afternoon at her apartment in Morgantown, the Morgantown Police Department said in a news release. Attempts to contact Randolph were unsuccessful and her vehicle, a white 2018 Ford Escape, was missing.

SKIER BURIED AFTER TRIGGERING AVALANCHE IN UTAH BACKCOUNTRY CONFIRMED DEAD, BODY RECOVERED, OFFICIALS SAY

Detectives investigating Randolph's disappearance found her vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Walmart on Hornbeck Road, according to police. Investigators discovered a body in the "cargo area" of the vehicle. Police said the body was identified as Randolph.

A cause of death was pending the results of an autopsy.

No further details were immediately provided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are continuing to investigate and have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 extension 0.