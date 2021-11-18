Missing Noah Clare, Amber Clare: New photos show wanted Kentucky kidnapper with 2 children in California

Authorities have shared new photos of a Kentucky man accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece earlier this month.

The photos show Jacob Clare, 35, who is charged with aggravated kidnapping and wanted for custodial interference, wearing a large backpack alongside his niece, Amber Clare, and his son, Noah Clare. Amber can also be seen wearing a large backpack in the photo.

"We have new pictures to share of #NoahClare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation into Noah's disappearance, said in a Wednesday evening tweet.

The agency added that it decided to share the photos to give viewers their "best guess" at what the trio "might look like now, especially side-by-side."

"This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place #AmberClare with Jacob," the bureau said.

"Find them!!!!! They’re on foot!!!" Noah Clare's mother, Amanda Leigh Ennis, said in a Wednesday evening Facebook post, adding that her son's hair had been "cut," and Jacob Clare "shaved his face and head."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday announced that Clare's Subaru Legacy mentioned in its ongoing investigation was located in San Clemente. Noah's mother, Amanda Leigh Ennis, on Tuesday evening shared a Facebook post saying Clare's vehicle found in San Clemente was "abandoned" on Nov. 11.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in California said San Clemente was Clare's last known location. San Diego authorities said the trio may be headed toward the Southern California city.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Noah on Monday. They believe he and Amber, who has been labeled as an endangered missing person, have been missing since Nov. 6.

Amber was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam around 9:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 5, before she left during the early morning hours of Nov. 6, possibly with Clare, the Ohio County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky said.

Clare was apparently en route to drop off his son with family after he picked up Amber, but no one has heard from them since. The family believes Jacob picked up Amber the morning of Nov. 6.

Noah was last seen in gray sweatpants and a camouflage shirt, though the recent photos shared by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation suggest he and Amber may be wearing different clothing than what they were wearing when they disappeared.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Clare, Amber or Noah to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@tn.gov. Tipsters can also send information to the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 949-770-6011 or anonymous tips to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Witnesses should call 911 rather than approach Clare because he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.