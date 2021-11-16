Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Kentucky man who kidnapped 3-year-old, 16-year-old may be in Michigan, Amber Alert issued

Police on Monday said the kidnap victims may be located in northern Michigan

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A Kentucky man charged with kidnapping his 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece may be in northern Michigan, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Noah Clare of Tennessee on Monday. Noah, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, of Kentucky have been missing since Nov. 5 and 6.

Noah Clare, 3, was last seen Nov. 6, Tennessee authorities said. His father, Jacob Clare, 35, is being sought and faces an upgraded charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. 

"New developments from our investigation and an upgraded charge to Aggravated Kidnapping have us upgrading the alert for #NoahClare to a Tennessee AMBER Alert," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted on Tuesday.

The Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky and Gallatin Police Department in Tennessee are searching for Jacob Clare, 35, who they believe may have the children in his custody as he heads toward northern Michigan. Clare is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also wanted for custodial interference. 

The Michigan Northern State Police on Monday said the "kidnap victims may be in northern Michigan."

Amber was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 5 before she left during the early morning hours of Nov. 6, possibly with Jacob, the Ohio County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky said. The Beaver Dam Police Department labeled Amber as an endangered missing person on Nov. 14. The Gallatin Police Department updated Noah Clare's missing status to endangered missing child last week.

Authorities believe Jacob Clare is driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate tag 42MY10.

Jacob was apparently en route to drop off his son, who was last seen in gray sweatpants and a camouflage shirt, with family after he picked up Amber, but no one has heard from them since. The family believes Jacob picked up Amber on the morning of Nov. 6.

The sheriff's office previously named the Great Smoky Mountain area as a "possible destination" for where Jacob was headed.

Clare is 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tribal tattoo on his arm, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Clare's whereabouts to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (270) 274-7106 or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838. Anyone with details about the case can also contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) at 1-800-FBI-FIND.

