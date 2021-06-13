Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Remains of missing Nebraska woman found at lake; death considered suspicious, investigators say

Carly Schaaf, 23, was missing since May 17

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Human remains found Thursday at a lake in Nebraska have been identified as a woman missing since mid-May, and investigators say her death is being considered suspicious.

Carly Schaaf, 23, of Lincoln, was reported missing on May 19 after her mother had not heard from her in two days, Lincoln police said in an update on Saturday

Her body was found Thursday in a wooded area at Pawnee Lake in Lincoln, and evidence found at the scene suggested her death was suspicious, police said, without elaborating. 

Schaaf was missing since May 17. Her body was found at a lake on Thursday.

Schaaf was missing since May 17. Her body was found at a lake on Thursday. (Lincoln Police Department)

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the body was "purposely covered up," KETV reported.

Investigators said the manner and cause of death are unknown at this time. Conclusive results from the autopsy could take up to six weeks to obtain.

During the search for Schaaf, investigators determined she had gone missing under suspicious circumstances. Police said Schaaf had disappeared without taking her belongings, computer, and dogs.

Investigators were expected to hold a press conference on Monday to give additional details.

