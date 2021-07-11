Missing Montana hiker believed dead, search scaled back: authorities

A 23-year-old woman who went missing in the mountains of Montana earlier this month is likely dead and rescuers will begin scaling back search efforts, authorities said Saturday.

Tatum Morell last called her family using a satellite device on the evening of July 1 before setting out on the West Fork Trailhead near the city of Red Lodge the following day, Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a news release. The trailhead is located in southcentral Montana, near the Wyoming border.

Rescuers launched a search for the 23-year-old when she failed to return on July 5. But after a week-long search, officials say it is unlikely she is still alive.

"Unfortunately, there are hundreds of thousands of places that Tate could have gotten into trouble on these rugged mountains when the storms came into the area on Friday," said Red Lodge Fire Rescue Incident commander Tom Kuntz. "After the extensive search efforts, we do not believe she survived."

Morell was described as an "avid and experienced hiker" with a lifetime of experience taking backcountry trips with her family and by herself.

"Tate was a fiercely independent, adventurous soul who loved the mountains," her family said in a statement. "We find some solace in knowing she passed in a place she loved."

Morell had planned to climb five mountain peaks over 12,000 feet tall in the West Fork of Rock Creek near Red Lodge, officials said. On July 2, she left her tent at Shadow Lake and set off to summit a 12,000-foot peak. She never returned to her tent.

Rescuers said it is believed the 23-year-old "had a tragic accident" and was unable to activate her inReach communication device.

Since July 5, rescuers said search teams have combed the rugged mountains that rise above 12,000 feet, navigating treacherous terrain filled with rock fields, car-sized boulders, scree fields and snowfields.

With rescuers and Morell’s family believing there is little chance the 23-year-old is still alive, officials said that search efforts would continue on a limited but continuous basis to investigate specific areas using trained rescuers and search dog teams.

