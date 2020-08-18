Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing 15-year-old Indiana girl in 'extreme danger', believed to be with 2 men

She could be with two males in their late teens or early 20s, authorities said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Indiana said a 15-year-old is in "extreme danger" after she was last seen early Monday.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, of Greensburg, about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis, may be with two white men in their late teens or early 20s, the Decatur County Sheriff's Department said. They may be traveling in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, of Greensburg, Ind.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, of Greensburg, Ind. (Decatur County Sheriff's Department)

The department issued a statewide alert Monday in an effort to find her. Authorities did not say if Stephens was forcefully taken or elaborate on why she could be in danger. The teen also may be in need of medical attention, they said.

Stephens was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's department was not able to speak with Fox News about the case.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending in US