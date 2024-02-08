Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Missing hiker found dead near Arizona peak

Joseph Reed, 46, found dead at Picacho Peak near Tucson, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A hiker who went missing while ascending a peak in Arizona has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Reed, 46, was last seen on Picacho Peak at around 12 p.m. Tuesday by other hikers in the area, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Picacho Peak is located within Picacho Peak State Park about 75 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Reed’s vehicle, however, was found in the parking lot near the trailhead on the following day, according to authorities. 

Authorities initially launched a search for another man who the vehicle was also registered to, but later learned that Reed had entered the park using a pass issued to the man, AZFamily reported. 

LOST HIKERS ON CALIFORNIA'S MOUNT BALDY RESCUED AFTER SHELTERING BETWEEN ROCKS DURING FRIGID NIGHT

Joseph Reed

Reed was last seen on the mountain by other hikers at around 12 p.m. as seen in this photo, authorities said. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue teams found Reed’s body at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Joseph Reed

Reed's body was found Wednesday evening following a search. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Officials believe that Reed had fallen, though the circumstances leading to the fall remain unclear, KPNX-TV reported.

TEEN TAKING PICTURES AT UTAH CANYON PLUMMETS TO HIS DEATH: ‘LOVED BY MANY’

Picacho Peak

A Mexican poppy bloom is seen at the foot of Picacho Peak at Picacho Peak State Park in southern Arizona. (Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, File)

The 1,500-foot Picacho Peak overlooks a field of wildflowers and is known for its unique shape that can be seen from downtown Tucson about 40 miles away.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Picacho Peak was also the site of the largest clash between Union and Confederate scouting parties in Arizona during the Civil War, according to Arizona State Parks. The Battle of Picacho Pass occurred on April 15, 1862.