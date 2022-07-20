Missing hiker found dead at Utah's Canyonlands National Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service said Wednesday that a body was found in the Needles District of Utah's Canyonlands National Park last weekend.

On Sunday night, park staff received a report of a missing male subject who was overdue after attempting a short hike from the rocky Elephant Hill.

A search and rescue team including Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was assembled to locate the individual.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 10 a.m. local time, a body matching the description of the male was located near the trailhead.

The body was transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation into the incident, conducted by San Juan County, Utah, is underway.

No additional information on the fatality is available at this time.

The Park Service encouraged hikers to prepare for extreme heat. Summer temperatures often exceed 100 degrees there.

"All hikers should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, eating snacks, traveling in the early morning hours, resting during the heat of the day and dressing appropriately for the weather," it wrote.