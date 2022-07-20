Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Missing hiker found dead at Utah's Canyonlands National Park

A body was recovered matching the description of the male

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The National Park Service said Wednesday that a body was found in the Needles District of Utah's Canyonlands National Park last weekend. 

On Sunday night, park staff received a report of a missing male subject who was overdue after attempting a short hike from the rocky Elephant Hill.

A search and rescue team including Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was assembled to locate the individual.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 10 a.m. local time, a body matching the description of the male was located near the trailhead. 

CA: YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK WILDFIRE MOVING EAST INTO SIERRA NATIONAL PARK

The view from the Shafer Canyon Overlook towards La Sal mountains in Canyonlands National Park in Utah. 

The view from the Shafer Canyon Overlook towards La Sal mountains in Canyonlands National Park in Utah.  (Photo by: Andrew Lloyd/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The body was transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation into the incident, conducted by San Juan County, Utah, is underway. 

The Needles Area Visitor Center in Utah's Canyonlands National Park

The Needles Area Visitor Center in Utah's Canyonlands National Park (Photo by: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MAJORITY OF YELLOWSTONE ROADWAYS, BACKCOUNTRY REOPENS AFTER FLOODING

No additional information on the fatality is available at this time.

The view through the Mesa Arch in the Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah on April 24, 2018. 

The view through the Mesa Arch in the Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah on April 24, 2018.  (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Park Service encouraged hikers to prepare for extreme heat. Summer temperatures often exceed 100 degrees there.

"All hikers should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, eating snacks, traveling in the early morning hours, resting during the heat of the day and dressing appropriately for the weather," it wrote.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.