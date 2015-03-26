Missing Georgia Mother of Five Found Alive

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- A Georgia mother of five who was reported missing nearly a week ago has been found alive and well.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Milsap says investigators are now interviewing the woman, Wazineh Suleiman. She has requested that her location not be released, MyFoxAtlanta.com reports.

Suleiman wants her location kept private because she is afraid of her husband, sources told ABC News.

Suleiman, 30, had been missing since Friday night when she told her children she was going out to Walmart to rent a movie. Her SUV was found Tuesday morning in a neighboring county.

At the time of her disappearance, Suleiman's husband, Abed, was on his way out of town for a hunting trip, but returned home when he realized he had mixed up the dates. His wife was missing when he arrived home.

Abed Suleiman says he is relieved his wife was found alive and safe, MyFoxAtlanta.com reports. He has been unable to contact his wife and authorities say he will have to wait until she contacts him.

Missing Bartow County Woman Found Alive: MyFoxATLANTA.com

Click here for more on this story from MyFoxAtlanta.com