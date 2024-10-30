Missing Georgia mom Minelys Rodriguez, a TikTokker, found dead near Walmart where she was last seen alive

A 25-year-old mom and fitness enthusiast with thousands of TikTok followers has been found dead a week after she vanished from a shopping trip to a Georgia Walmart, according to authorities.

Minelys Rodriguez was last seen at a Walmart in Cornelia on Oct. 22, and her last known contact was a text message to her fiancé that evening, which he told local media sounded suspicious.

She never made it home, and her family reported her missing the following day.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office requested help from the state three days later after making little progress in the search.

On Monday, Georgia's Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a man named Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, who authorities said will face murder charges.

GBI agents, state Department of Natural Resources crews and local police discovered Rodriguez's body Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The victim was a U.S. citizen originally from Puerto Rico. Her TikTok account contained a mix of shopping videos and personal stories, including about a past that involved childhood run-ins with the law.

Rivera-Sanches had previously been taken into custody on kidnapping charges.

He is being held without bail in the Habersham County Detention Center, records show.

Results of an autopsy on Rodriguez were pending Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact GBI.