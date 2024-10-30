Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Missing Georgia mom Minelys Rodriguez, a TikTokker, found dead near Walmart where she was last seen alive

Minelys Rodriguez last seen alive at a Cornelia Walmart last week

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
A 25-year-old mom and fitness enthusiast with thousands of TikTok followers has been found dead a week after she vanished from a shopping trip to a Georgia Walmart, according to authorities.

Minelys Rodriguez was last seen at a Walmart in Cornelia on Oct. 22, and her last known contact was a text message to her fiancé that evening, which he told local media sounded suspicious.

She never made it home, and her family reported her missing the following day.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office requested help from the state three days later after making little progress in the search. 

Minelys Rodriguez in the gym in split selfie images

Minelys Rodriguez, 25, went missing last week after last being seen at a Georgia Walmart. Investigators recovered her remains Tuesday evening and have a suspect in custody who authorities said will face murder charges. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, Georgia's Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a man named Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, who authorities said will face murder charges

GBI agents, state Department of Natural Resources crews and local police discovered Rodriguez's body Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The victim was a U.S. citizen originally from Puerto Rico. Her TikTok account contained a mix of shopping videos and personal stories, including about a past that involved childhood run-ins with the law.

angel dejesus rivera-sanches mugshot has shoulder-length black hair in a mugshot

Angel Dejesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, is being held in a Habersham County, Georgia, jail on kidnapping charges. He is expected to also face murder charges in the death of 25-year-old mom Minelys Rodriguez. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

Rivera-Sanches had previously been taken into custody on kidnapping charges.

He is being held without bail in the Habersham County Detention Center, records show. 

Results of an autopsy on Rodriguez were pending Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact GBI.