Missing Virginia antique shop owner's family believes he was murdered after months without answers

EXCLUSIVE – A Virginia man's two sons are desperate for answers after their father vanished in April, and they believe some nefarious activity may be at play in their father's unexpected disappearance.

Kenneth "Kenny" Turner, 79, was living a quiet life as an antique shop owner in Fieldale, Virginia, when he disappeared on April 12.

"I think somebody picked him up and took him somewhere, but where, I don't know," Turner's son, Michael Turner, told Fox News Digital. "For both of his vehicles to still be at home and his wallet, it was like he was riding out and coming back home. Because he left the porch light on."

Michael added that his father's front door does not close all the way unless it is pulled really hard, and the door was shut the morning he realized his father was gone.

"[H]e actually had to close the door," Michael said. "So my thing is, somebody picked him up and [did] something with him, but I don't know what and who."

The week prior to his disappearance, Kenny had just been in the hospital for high blood pressure, so Michael and his brother, Bryant, had been checking in on their father pretty frequently to make sure he was taking his medicine and recovering. Michael had visited his father at home the Wednesday before he vanished on Saturday, and Bryant had seen his father the Friday before.

"I don't know what to think," Bryant told Fox News Digital of his father's disappearance.

He noted that Kenny's foot was swollen the night before he went missing, making him think he wouldn't just walk away from home. The evening before his disappearance, Bryant told his father he should sit down, relax and watch TV. He'd be back in the morning to help with a sidewalk sale Kenny was planning on having at his antique shop on Saturday morning.

"I locked the door, and I left," Bryant said.

Michael and Bryant were going to help their father set up for his sidewalk sale together on Saturday morning. Instead, for several hours, the brothers drove back and forth, separately, from the antique shop to Kenny's home trying to Kenny — thinking maybe he had gone out to breakfast, or maybe he was with the other brother — until they both realized something was wrong.

Michael said it was out of character for their father not to be in contact with them, but especially with his sister.

They called police on Saturday afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. to file a missing persons report, Michael said. Police did a grid search and a helicopter search covering a radius of about 25 miles that day.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating Kenny's disappearance but has not found any signs of the missing father, nor have they named any suspects in connection with his vanishing.

"I've got a feeling he's dead somewhere." — Michael Turner

"For him to be gone this long and not to get in contact with me or my brother, I've got a feeling he's dead somewhere," Michael said, adding that he believes someone may have killed his father.

Michael's only theory about someone who may have been targeting his father is a cousin whom he described as a "bum."

"He's been in trouble before. He's a freeloader and a bum, in my opinion. So, like I said, if he went to my dad and asked to borrow something, and my dad said no, he is the type to get mad and do something with him, but I don't know."

Michael is asking anyone with information about his father's disappearance to come forward. More than six months after Kenneth vanished, Michael said what his family wants most now is "closure."

Anyone with information about Turner's disappearance is asked to contact HCSO 276-638-8751.