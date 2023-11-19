Missing Florida woman found dead in storage unit, deputies say

A Florida woman who was last seen more than a week ago has been found dead in a storage unit, deputies say.

It is believed Shakeira Rucker, a 37-year-old mother of four from Winter Springs, was last seen Nov. 11. Her body was found Saturday, turning her disappearance into a homicide investigation, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Self Storage at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka around 5 p.m. after someone complained about an odor, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

"Shakeira’s family was notified this evening," OCSO said in a Facebook post. "We grieve with them [and] our detectives are committed to bringing them justice in this case."

Rucker was last seen leaving her home with her estranged husband, identified as Cory Hill by FOX 35. Hill was quickly named a person of interest when she vanished.

The two were seen on surveillance video leaving a Polk County restaurant together the night she was reported missing, investigators said.

Hill is currently in the Orange County jail, according to online records. He faces unrelated attempted murder charges, but reportedly refused to talk to deputies or police about Rucker's disappearance. He has not been named a suspect or charged in Rucker's death.

"I just want my mom to come back," 16-year-old Mikayla Rucker previously told FOX 35. "It’s hard, her not being here, because I’m always with her. It’s like I can’t live without her. She’s all I know."

Crimeline had offered a $5,000 reward for help finding out what happened to Rucker.



Orange County Sheriff John Mina is expected to discuss the case during a press conference Sunday.