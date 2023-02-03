Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found in closet of an abandoned home, cops arrest suspect at aquarium

Missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were found in a closet of an abandoned home, and local police took a man they believe is responsible into custody at the Dallas World Aquarium, near other animal exhibits.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of animal cruelty, as police continue to investigate a series of suspicious events over the last month.

Dallas police received a tip that Irvin was at the aquarium. When officers arrived, he was seen getting on a DART train before he was taken into custody and questioned at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

The two emperor tamarin monkeys appeared to have been purposely taken from the zoo on Monday, according to police, which said their enclosure was "intentionally" cut.

The missing monkeys were found in an empty home in the nearby city of Lancaster, Texas, and returned to the zoo without any injuries on Wednesday.

Police posted a picture of a man, who was later identified as Irvin, and asked the public for help. Tips helped lead officers to the abandoned home and then to Irvin himself.

"The preliminary investigation and help from the public identified Irvin as the man Dallas Police were looking to speak with regarding the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo," police said in a statement after the arrest.

The missing monkeys were the latest in a string of suspicious events at the Dallas Zoo over the last month.

There were similar "intentional" cuts made earlier to enclosures that housed Nova, a clouded leopard, and langur monkeys.

Nova was quickly found and returned, and all of the langur monkeys were accounted for.

Last Friday, an endangered vulture was found dead in its habitat from an "unusual wound."

The investigation into all cases at the zoo are ongoing, and further charges are possible, according to police.

Irvin was taken to the Dallas County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.