Missing California man named 'person of interest' in the death of 8-month-old daughter, police say

The missing father of an 8-month-old girl found dead behind a California funeral home Monday was named a person of interest on Wednesday in the child's death, police said.

Alexia Rose Echeverria’s body was found behind a local business in Bellflower at about 10:37 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Local reports identified the building as Funeraria Del Angel and stated an employee discovered the infant sitting upright in a car seat and covered by a blanket.

Officials in Los Angeles contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after learning the young girl likely died in Sacramento and was the daughter of local man who was reported missing Monday by family members.

Alexander Echeverria, 22, was reportedly traveling with Alexia at the time of his disappearance.

Alexia’s mother, Karla Alvarado, told FOX40 that Echeverria reportedly told his brother Alexia was hurt while he was playing with her and “she wasn’t waking up.”

“He contacted his brother yesterday, I believe," Alvarado said. "He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up [in the air], and he slipped and she fell, and she wasn’t waking up. He said he got scared and he drove to the hospital but he never went in because he thought nobody was going to believe him that it was an accident.”

Police in Sacramento described Echeverria as an “at-risk” individual due to suicidal statements he made to family members prior to his disappearance.

Echeverria was last seen Monday morning and is said to be driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (916) 874-5115.