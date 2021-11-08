Expand / Collapse search
Missing Arizona geologist: Human remains found during search for Daniel Robinson

While investigators believe the remains may not belong to Robinson, they are still awaiting DNA confirmation

By David Aaro | Fox News
Arizona police officials say human remains were found Saturday during a search for Daniel Robinson, a geologist who disappeared after driving away from a desert worksite more than four months ago.

Robinson's father, David Robinson, along with volunteer search crews, had been searching the area of Buckeye where Robinson's Jeep was found in a ravine -- just three miles from his worksite on July 19. He posted on a video that the human remains did not belong to his son. He said it is his hope that another grieving family finds closure.

"I will continue my searches for my son," said his father in a video posted to the Twitter page "Please Help Find Daniel."

MISSING ARIZONA GEOLOGIST: NEW DETAILS RELEASED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF DANIEL ROBINSON

Daniel Robinson has been missing since June 23. His 2017 Jeep Renegade was found abandoned and badly damaged in a ravine in July. (Buckeye Police Department)

Daniel Robinson has been missing since June 23. His 2017 Jeep Renegade was found abandoned and badly damaged in a ravine in July. (Buckeye Police Department)

An investigator hired by the Robinson family, Jeff McGrath told FOX 10 Phoenix they found a vertebra, two femur bones, and both sides of a pelvis. 

While investigators believe the remains may not belong to Robinson due to evidence at the scene, they are still awaiting DNA testing for official confirmation, FOX 10 reported. 

Robinson, 24, was last seen in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23, police said. His father reported him missing at 7 p.m. that day.

On July 19, his 2017 Jeep Renegade was found abandoned and badly damaged in a ravine. The Jeep was involved in a rollover crash, police said, citing an independent crash report the department commissioned from San Tan Recon, a collision investigation company based in Chandler.

Robinson's vehicle was found in a ravine with significant damage on July 19, police said.

Robinson's vehicle was found in a ravine with significant damage on July 19, police said. (Buckeye Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HUMAN REMAINS MAY BE THOSE OF HIKER MISSING SINCE 1983

The investigation found that the Jeep accelerated right before impact, which indicated an attempt to drive up the other side of the ravine where the vehicle was found abandoned and badly damaged.

"More than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after the crash. This could be due to driver attempts to restart the vehicle or use the electrical systems. It’s unclear how many cycles occurred during tow recovery and when investigators downloaded data," the report added, according to FOX 10

An ariel view of where his vehicle was found

An ariel view of where his vehicle was found (Buckeye Police Department)

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Robinson’s disappearance to call the Buckeye Police tip line at (623) 349-6411. 

Buckeye is about 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix. 

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

