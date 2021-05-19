Minnesota tornado confirmed near Northfield, south of Twin Cities: report

A potentially destructive tornado developed near Northfield, Minnesota, on Wednesday night as severe weather approached the Twin Cities area, according to a report.

No significant damage was immediately reported, according to FOX 9 of Minneapolis.

Crews probably won’t know completely until morning if major damage struck the area, Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn told the station.

The tornado risk to the region later trailed off, FOX 9 reported.

A tornado warning had been issued earlier for portions of four counties south of the Twin Cities, the report said, with a rotation spotted just before 9 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, a funnel cloud was seen near Owatonna, Minnesota, FOX 9 reported.