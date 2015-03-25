Minnesota terminal reopens after bag causes evacuation

Officials say a Minneapolis-St. Paul airport terminal has reopened after a suspicious bag prompted an early morning evacuation.

Airport police had evacuated the Humphrey terminal ticketing lobby and closed inbound traffic to the terminal about 5:30 a.m. Friday after a bag set off an alarm when it was scanned by screeners.

Airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski says several hundred people who had not gone through security were sent out of the terminal and across the street.

A bomb squad was called and the bag was taken away for examination. Scovronski says the owner of the bag has been identified and is being questioned by airport police. Officials say they don't yet know what triggered the alarm.