Minnesota shooting outside funeral home leaves 1 dead, others injured

Authorities have not said what led tot he shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One person was killed and several others were wounded Monday when shots rang out outside a Minnesota funeral home. 

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue, the Saint Paul Police Department said. 

A St. Paul police cruiser is stationed feet from where one person was killed and several others were injured during a shooting Monday. 

A St. Paul police cruiser is stationed feet from where one person was killed and several others were injured during a shooting Monday.  (Saint Paul Police Department )

Authorities said multiple people were shot and that one person died. The police did not disclose how many people were wounded. 

Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed as well as the condition of those injured. Fox News reached out to a funeral home in the area but a representative hung up.  

