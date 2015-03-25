Minnesota mother, father sentenced to jail time in malnutrition case

A southern Minnesota couple accused of starving their adopted son have been sentenced to jail.

Mona and Russell Hauer reached a plea agreement on neglect charges last month.

Mona Hauer was taken into custody Tuesday to serve a 60-days sentence. Defense attorney Chris Rosengren says she'll likely serve 40 days with good behavior.

Russell Hauer was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 15 days of home monitoring. He'll likely serve 20 days in jail, beginning after his wife's sentence.

They were charged last year when their then-8-year-old son was found to weigh less than 35 pounds. He is now in foster care.

In a statement read in court, the Hauers said they are sorry, they love their son and that they fell short in getting him help.