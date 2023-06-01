Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Minnesota Gov Walz says train containing hazardous materials derailed near Lancaster

The derailment comes a day after another CPKC freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Balfour, North Dakota

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A Canadian Pacific train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Lancaster, Minnesota, Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz confirmed on Twitter. 

"State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained," Walz wrote.

He added: "Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need."

According to WCCO, the train contained 24 freight cars, including some with hazardous materials. None have leaked, per the report. 

Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed a train derailed Wednesday near Lancaster, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It happened about 10 miles from the U.S. border with Canada.

The derailment comes a day after another CPKC freight train, also carrying hazardous materials, fell off the tracks near Balfour, North Dakota. 

Six freight cars and a locomotive derailed in McHenry County at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, KMOT-TV reported.

According to the report, three of the freight cars contained hazardous materials but nothing leaked. The derailment site was cleared and reopened to train traffic by Wednesday morning. 

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to train derailments after 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3, 2023. Some of the cars were carrying hazardous materials, which leaked into the nearby waterways, causing major damage to residents, fish, and other wildlife in the community. 

Half of the town’s 5,000 residents were evacuated.

a derailed train

Recovery work is shown at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., on Thursday, May 11, 2023.   (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Earlier this month, nine railcars from Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pennsylvania. None were carrying hazardous materials. 

The derailment happened late Wednesday, May 10, near New Castle, which is located approximately 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

The New Castle Fire Department said the cargo contained soybeans and paraffin wax, a substance used to make candles.

People in hazmat clothing

EPA contractors walk back to their cars with collected soil samples from the derailment site on March 9, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio.  (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

The following day, on May 11, at least three freight cars of a CSX Corp. train derailed near Mason, Tennessee.

The freight cars were carrying grain and carbon B material, officials said. The derailment took place at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.