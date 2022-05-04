Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Minnesota was rescued after being stuck on the top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show emergency crews making the rescue on Tuesday around 2 p.m. along Interstate 35, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

After his vehicle went into the pond, the driver was able to exit the door on the driver's side and get on the top of the car until he was rescued.

It's not clear how the pickup truck winded up in the pond, according to the report.

Lakeville is about a 30 minute drive from Minneapolis.