©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

Minnesota Department of Transportation camera captured the rescue

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in Minnesota was rescued after being stuck on the top of his pickup truck which went into a pond in Lakeville. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

A man in Minnesota was rescued after being stuck on the top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show emergency crews making the rescue on Tuesday around 2 p.m. along Interstate 35, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.

After his vehicle went into the pond, the driver was able to exit the door on the driver's side and get on the top of the car until he was rescued.

It's not clear how the pickup truck winded up in the pond, according to the report.

Lakeville is about a 30 minute drive from Minneapolis.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.