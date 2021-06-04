Minneapolis protesters light dumpster fire after fatal police-involved shooting

A small group of protesters in Minneapolis lit a dumpster on fire Thursday evening near a parking garage where an officer fatally shot a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect, accused in a homicide, didn’t follow commands from the U.S. Marshal Service taskforce made up of local law enforcement and pulled out a gun during the attempted arrest, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported, citing authorities. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dumpster eventually melted into a "puddle of fire," a KSTP-TV reporter at the scene tweeted.

The few dozen protesters continued to add items to the dumpster to keep it burning, FOX 9 reported.

George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer a little more than a year ago sparked a wave of anti-police protests across the country that lasted for months. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder in April.