Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minneapolis-St. Paul
Published

Minneapolis protesters light dumpster fire after fatal police-involved shooting

The suspect was accused in a homicide, FOX 9 reported, citing sources

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small group of protesters in Minneapolis lit a dumpster on fire Thursday evening near a parking garage where an officer fatally shot a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. 

The suspect, accused in a homicide, didn’t follow commands from the U.S. Marshal Service taskforce made up of local law enforcement and pulled out a gun during the attempted arrest, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported, citing authorities. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dumpster eventually melted into a "puddle of fire," a KSTP-TV reporter at the scene tweeted. 

The few dozen protesters continued to add items to the dumpster to keep it burning, FOX 9 reported. 

George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer a little more than a year ago sparked a wave of anti-police protests across the country that lasted for months. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder in April. 

Your Money