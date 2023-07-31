Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minneapolis interstate reopens after 7-hour closure amid probe into Minnesota trooper's 'use of force'

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A major interstate in Minneapolis reopened Monday after it was closed for about seven hours while officials investigated a Minnesota State Patrol trooper's "use of force."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed in a tweet that the agency was investigating the incident, but it didn't initially release any details about what prompted the closure of four miles of I-94 in north Minneapolis. The agency didn't say whether the trooper fired their gun or whether anyone died.

MINNESOTA'S FIRST RECREATIONAL POT DISPENSARIES EXPECTED TO BE OPENED BY 2 TRIBAL NATIONS

Minnesota Fox News graphic

Minneapolis interstate has reopened after a seven-hour closure amid an investigation into a Minnesota trooper's "use of force." (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Star Tribune reports that traffic cameras appeared to show a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. At one point, the gray sedan that the patrol stopped drove away and several troopers were seen running back to their vehicles. Officers surrounded the car a short while later.

The westbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 9:30 a.m.