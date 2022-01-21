Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minneapolis ex-police officers' trial: Jury selected in federal case on George Floyd's civil rights

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of Floyd's murder, pleaded guilty to the federal charges last month

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A jury of 12 and six alternatives was finalized Thursday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a deadly 2020 arrest. 

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with not intervening when former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes during the May 25, 2020, arrest outside a convenience store in Minneapolis and of not providing him with medical attention when he was dying, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported. 

Chauvin is not on trial with the three others because he already pleaded guilty in the case in December. 

He is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence after he was found guilty in April in a separate trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

From left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. 

From left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.  (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Separate trial delayed until June

Kueng, Lane and Thao also face charges by the state of Minnesota of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder and manslaughter by not stopping Chauvin’s actions during the arrest or helping him medically. That trial has been delayed until June to allow the federal case to move forward, FOX 9 reported. 

DEREK CHAUVIN PLEADS GUILTY. WHAT'S NEXT?

In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. 

In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

For the trial that drew closer Thursday, one juror and one alternate appeared to be of Asian descent while the others appeared to be White, The Associated Press reported. The jurors and alternates include 10 women and 8 men. 

A mural of George Floyd painted on the side of the Cup Foods near where he was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. 

A mural of George Floyd painted on the side of the Cup Foods near where he was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

With jury selection complete, the federal trial is expected to start Monday and will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

