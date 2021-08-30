Wisconsin boy, 12, dies after alleged hammer attack; 8-year-old also injured, report says

A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed and another, 8, was hurt after suffering blunt force trauma injuries during what is believed to have been a hammer attack, according to local reports.

Police responded at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to Milwaukee's north side and are investigating the events of the attack, including the homicide of the pre-teen, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee. The affiliate station reported that the boy was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

WISCONSIN MAN, 84, GETS CONSECUTIVE LIFE SENTENCES FOR 1976 DOUBLE HOMICIDE AFTER DNA MATCHES HIM TO THE CRIME

A number of neighbors, including Lewis Williams, told reporters a hammer was apparently used to inflict the injuries.

Williams told local reports he overheard the younger victim talking at the scene.

"From what I heard, directly from his mouth was, ‘he tried to hit me with the hammer, too,’" said Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams also described how he heard arguing and then saw people putting a boy into a car that then drove away.

Police are still searching for a suspect, who has been identified by police, according to the Associated Press. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to be done Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.