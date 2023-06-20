Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Milwaukee man shoots, kills dog that mauled his to death, wounds its owner

Charges are pending against the alleged shooter

Associated Press
Authorities arrested a Milwaukee man who allegedly shot a man and his dog after the animal attacked the shooter's own.

A Milwaukee man has been arrested after shooting a dog that mauled his own to death, as well as its owner. The owner was left injured, while the offending canine was found dead at the scene.

According to police, the 32-year-old man’s dog got loose and was fighting another dog Monday afternoon. The man was trying to retrieve his dog when the other dog's owner shot them, wounding the man and killing the man's dog.

The wounded man was treated at a hospital. The dog that was attacked died of its injuries.

The alleged shooter, described as a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Charges are pending.