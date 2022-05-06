Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Milwaukee grandfather convicted of killing 12-year-old boy

Martina’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6

Associated Press
A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons after accusing the boy of stealing money.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge also found Andrez Martina guilty Thursday of injuring his 8-year-old grandson.

The 53-year-old Martina took the witness stand and expressed almost no remorse for the hour-long attack last August that he claimed was in self-defense because the boy pointed a gun at him.

Andrez Martina convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons after accusing the boy of stealing money.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Rothstein found Martina guilty of the five felonies filed against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence, in the death of Andre Smith III. Andre's 8-year-old brother suffered a broken finger and bruises in the attack he witnessed along with their mother.

The mother could not intervene because she is disabled, a criminal complaint said.

Martina attacked Andre with a mallet, a sledgehammer, two belts, a coat rack and a cane after he awoke in the middle of the night to find money missing from his wallet, the complaint said.

Martina’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6.