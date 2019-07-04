Military veterans talk about what makes them proud Americans

Fox News correspondent Anna Kooiman joined with members of the Navy Federal Credit Union in Patriots Point, S.C. to reflect on the Fourth of July and pay tribute to the U.S.

Kooiman noted that Patriot Point, which has a naval and maritime museum, houses historic warships.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom," Kooiman stopped by the Navy Federal Credit Union tent and spoke with military veterans Amanda Alexander and Max Truxillo about their service and their jobs at the credit union.

Alexander said that her family has a history of military service “in all different branches” going back to the War of 1812.

Alexander was a police officer in the U.S. Army.

Asked what makes her a proud American, Alexander said: “I’m proud of our country, I’m proud of everything that we do…I’m proud of our servicemen and women.”

Navy veteran Max Truxillo said that what makes him a proud American is being reminded how special the United States is whenever he traveled around the world.

“The more places I’ve seen, the more I appreciate our country and the freedoms we have,” he said. “There’s so much to be thankful for in our country. I wouldn’t live anywhere else.”