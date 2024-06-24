Migrant treated in Texas hospital for pneumonia dies after fall following release by border authorities

An illegal immigrant from Honduras who was taken to a Texas hospital in March for pneumonia died days later after she fell upon being released by border authorities, officials said last week.

The unidentified woman died on April 4 while being treated at the Brooks Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, following her fall in another hospital, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.

The unidentified woman was arrested by Texas state troopers on March 16 near the Travis D. Kelly Hydroelectric Water Plant near Eagle Pass. She told authorities she had attempted suicide three months prior by stopping her medication, U.S. Customs and Border Protections said Friday.

Emergency services were requested after staffers at the Val Verde Processing Center (VVPC) in Del Rio noticed she had trouble breathing. Meanwhile, she was charged with criminal trespassing in Maverick County.

A judge determined there was cause to believe that the woman had a mental illness or had an intellectual disability and ordered a service provider with VVPC to provide mental health or intellectual and developmental disability services to her.

On March 17, the woman was transferred to the Lopez State Jail in Edinburg, Texas and released days before being transferred to the Jim Hogg Temporary Processing Center (JHPC), in Hebbronville, Texas. U.S. Border Patrol agents there were told that the charges against her were dismissed, and that she was being transferred into their custody, authorities said.

The woman was diagnosed with pnenmonia on March 27 and taken to the Laredo Medical Center in Laredo, Texas. Additionally, she was released from CBP custody the next day with a notice to appear in court. She remained in the hospital for treatment.

On March 30, she fell in the hospital and sustained a subdural hematoma, CBP said.

"After the fall, LMC medical staff monitored her, and on the morning of April 1, 2024, the woman had a change in mental status and required intubation," the agency said in a statement. "She was subsequently transferred to BAMC in San Antonio, Texas, for advanced medical care. Two days later, the woman died."

An autopsy was performed and a cause of death is pending.