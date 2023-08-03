Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Migrant in Chicago police station allegedly stabs fellow asylum seeker during argument

Chicago and other cities have struggled to deal with an influx of migrants being bussed from the southern border

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Migrants fill the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City Video

Migrants fill the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City

Migrants await registration outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The asylum seekers are forced to wait on the streets, since the hotel is currently at capacity. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

A migrant man receiving housing services at a Chicago police station stabbed another fellow migrant amid an argument between the pair this week, authorities said. 

The violent outburst occurred just after 7 p.m. Monday at the Chicago Police Department's Grand Crossing District Station, FOX Chicago reported. 

MORE NYC MIGRANTS IN CITY SHELTERS THAN HOMELESS FOR FIRST TIME EVER: 'TIPPING POINT'

Jorge Goyo, 23, and the 48-year-old unnamed victim were using the bathroom inside the station when they began arguing, authorities said. Goyo put his hands on the man's neck and said "he had killed people in the past," prosecutors said in court Wednesday. 

Migrant shelter

A migrant shelter in Chicago. A migrant being housed at a police station allegedly stabbed another this week.   (Fox 32 Chicago)

Goyo then allegedly used a 3-inch knife to stab the man in the thigh after chasing him to the front of the police station. Officers saw him holding a bloody knife and arrested him, authorities said. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but has since improved. Goyo's public defender told the court he had been living at the station, which has been housing migrants, and was seeking refugee status after leaving his home country of Venezuela. 

A judge ordered he beheld on a $1,000 bond and be monitored electronically. The judge also approved an order to him alternative housing. 

Chicago alderman rips law letting non-citizens be cops: 'A slap in all Illinois people's face' Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago and other cities have struggled to house and provide services amid an influx of migrants bussed from Texas, an initiative by Gov. Greg Abbott to push back on federal immigration policies. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.