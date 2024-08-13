Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Migrant accused of raping NYC woman pleads not guilty as details of suspects' pasts emerge

David Davon-Bonilla reportedly crossed US-Mexico border at Texas in late 2022

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Children's recreation area in NYC has been 'plagued with a lot of crime' from migrant shelters: Alexis McAdams Video

Children's recreation area in NYC has been 'plagued with a lot of crime' from migrant shelters: Alexis McAdams

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams discusses the increase in New York violent crimes stemming from migrant shelters on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

The migrant accused of raping a woman at knifepoint near a popular beach boardwalk in New York City’s Brooklyn borough has made his first court appearance as details are emerging about him and another suspect’s prior run-ins with the law. 

David Davon-Bonilla, who the New York City Police Department says is facing charges including first-degree rape and sexual abuse in connection to the alleged attack Sunday night in Coney Island, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty, according to reports. 

The station says the 24-year-old crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas in December 2022 and headed to New York City after telling Border Patrol agents at the time that he was intending to travel to Miami. 

Then in April last year, Davon-Bonilla sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman while staying at a hotel-turned-shelter in another part of Brooklyn and later pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, WABC reports. 

NYC WOMAN RAPED BY MIGRANT AT KNIFEPOINT NEAR POPULAR BEACH BOARDWALK, POLICE AND SOURCES SAY 

A mugshot of David Davon-Bonilla.

A mugshot of David Davon-Bonilla, who has been charged in the rape of a woman on Sunday, Aug. 11 in New York City's Coney Island neighborhood. (Obtained by the NY Post )

Davon-Bonilla reportedly served time at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island prison complex before being released on June 24. 

"After he spent over a year in jail and following the victim's request not to testify in any court proceedings, this defendant was offered a plea of time served and court-managed programming," WABC quoted a district attorney’s office as saying. 

An NYPD source told Fox News that Davon-Bonilla is a migrant from Nicaragua and that the incident at Coney Island happened outside a hotel housing asylum seekers. 

The other suspect arrested following the alleged rape in Brooklyn this week, 37-year-old Leovando Moreno, also pleaded not guilty, according to WABC. 

NYC MIGRANT ACCUSED IN BEATING OF TIMES SQUARE COPS IS ARRESTED AGAIN AFTER HE IS BAILED OUT 

A mugshot of Leovando Moreno.

A mugshot of Leovando Moreno, who reportedly is being held on $20,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty.  (Obtained by the NY Post )

Moreno, who was charged with second-degree assault, is being held on $20,000 cash bail and has an outstanding warrant in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for public lewdness dating back to an August 2022 incident, WABC reports. 

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It said Monday that the victim was attacked around 9 p.m. on Sunday night near Surf Avenue and West 16th Street in Coney Island.  

"Upon arrival officers were informed a 46-year-old female was approached by two unidentified individuals and forced her to the ground by holding a knife to her throat. One of the individuals forcibly raped the victim," an NYPD spokesperson said. "A 34-year-old male victim attempted to intervene and was struck with an object by the second individual." 

Coney Island boardwalk and rides

The rape happened on Sunday near the boardwalk at Coney Island in New York City's Brooklyn borough, police say. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police say the female victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while a male victim – whom the New York Post identified through law enforcement sources as her boyfriend – refused medical attention.  

Fox News’ Alexis McAdams contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.