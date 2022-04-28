Michigan semi-truck crashes into state trooper, officer left with non-life threatening injuries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A semi-truck in Michigan crashed into a state trooper on April 8, and the truck's dash cam caught the incident on video.

Police said the semi-truck was on I-94 in Paw Paw, Michigan when it hit the Michigan State Police trooper's car from behind while its emergency lights were on, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Following the crash, the semi-truck went off the road and into the median.

The state trooper suffered injuries that are considered non-life threatening, according to the report, and the driver of the semi-truck was arrested.

Police said it is "nothing short of a miracle" that the officer survived the incident.

The Michigan State Police said on Twitter that this shows the purpose of the state's "Move Over Law."

"Some may ask what’s the big deal about the ‘Move Over Law’… the state law designed to protect emergency vehicles/responders. This video sums it up in 10 seconds. Yes, the Paw Paw trooper survived but it was nothing short of a miracle! #MoveOver," the Michigan State Police tweeted.