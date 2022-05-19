Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Michigan police say 1 shot at high school during graduation ceremony

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was shot

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Michigan say that at least one person has been shot at a high school on Thursday night while a graduation ceremony was reportedly taking place.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting happened at East Kentwood High School, adding that the suspect has not been arrested.

"KCSO is on scene of a shooting incident at East Kentwood High School. One person confirmed to have been shot. The suspect is outstanding at this time. PIO 35 minutes out and will provide and update with the district after arrival," the sheriff's office said.

Police in Michigan say that at least one person has been shot at a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School on Thursday night.

Police in Michigan say that at least one person has been shot at a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School on Thursday night. (Google Maps)

The shooting happened at a graduation ceremony being held at the high school, according to FOX 17.

