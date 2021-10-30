Michigan mom severely burned after saving 4 kids from fire

A Michigan woman is recovering in a hospital after walking through fire to save her children.

Mikala Vish’s home caught fire Tuesday while she was inside with her four children, the youngest an infant and the oldest 13. Vish heroically pulled her children out of the home and suffered burns to 60% of her body.

"She has … first-, second- and third-degree burns," Susan Sutton, Vish’s mother, told Fox 2 Detroit. "She has many tubes in her, she can’t talk. She’s wrapped up like a mummy."

Vish is awake and aware, her mother said. Both Vish and her 6-year-old, Torin, will undergo skin graft surgery this week.

Vish could remain in a hospital for up to eight months, according to Sutton.

The wife of a firefighter who responded to the fire has set up a GoFundMe to help the family through its difficult time.

After three days, the GoFundMe has pulled in support from over 2,400 donors who have committed $145,856, just shy of the $150,000 goal.

"She is a woman of great faith and prayer, and I think that, along with her very spitfire personality, is what's getting her through, and it gives me the courage to know this is going to work," Sutton said.