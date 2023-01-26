Michigan man dead after pointing laser, opening fire on police helicopter

A Michigan man was shot and killed by state troopers on Tuesday evening after he pointed a laser and opened fire on a police helicopter, according to officials.

The man, identified as a 33-year-old from the Detroit suburb of Lincoln Park, was staying in an abandoned home at the time.

He started pointing a laser at the police helicopter through a window in the house around 8:30 p.m., according to video of the incident released by police.

"We got somebody hitting us with a green laser on the rear of the house, upper window," the helicopter pilot told dispatch.

"Now there's somebody standing at the back door. Right now, they're in the backyard. He actually might, he might be armed. He almost looks like he's holding a long gun pointed at us right now. Yeah, he's shooting at us right now. He's firing rounds. He's got a long gun, extended magazine."

The suspect was shot and killed after two state troopers responded to the house. Police did not immediately release information about how many shots were fired by police and the suspect during that encounter.

Five firearms were located by police in the home, including one in the suspect's possession.

The helicopter wasn't struck by gunfire and the two state troopers were uninjured. They've been placed on leave while a prosecutor reviews the incident.

The identities of the suspect and two troopers involved were not released pending the investigation.